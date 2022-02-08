SC refuses to interfere in NEET PG 2022 internship deadline plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (December 8) refused to interfere on a plea seeking to extend internship deadline, saying it is a ‘policy domain’.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant has asked NEET PG 2022 aspirants to make a representation before the Centre seeking an extension of the May 31 deadline to complete their internship process.

Meanwhile, NEET PG exam date was earlier deferred by six to eight weeks, and it will now be held on May 21.

The application deadline has also been extended, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET PG 2022 which was earlier scheduled to be closed on February 4 will now continue till March 25.

According to the revised schedule, the applicants will also be able to edit the application form between March 29 and April 7, 2022. NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be made available to the candidates from May 16 and the result will be declared on June 20.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate medical courses.