SC observes International Day of Yoga

Dwelling on the importance of yoga on the International Day of Yoga, Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday said that yoga helps in maintaining a balanced lifestyle as it combines physical exercise with spirituality.

Speaking on the International Day of Yoga that was observed at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised on ‘four S’ – (i) ‘Siddhant’ or principles which underlie the discipline of yoga like the discipline of law; (ii) ‘Samanvay’ or inclusion; (iii) ‘Sadbhavana’ or fraternity and compassion; and (iv) ‘Sashaktikaran’ which is a movement from the individual towards society, from society to the nation and from the nation towards global humanity.”

CJI Chandrachud also spoke on the importance of humility in conducting yogic practices, emphasising that the field of knowledge rests higher than the individual who imbibes it.

Advertisement

He also shared his own experience of “being a vegan which rests in maintaining equal respect for every living creature.”

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, a special yoga session was held in the Supreme Court Complex. Chief Justice Chandrachud and other top court judges along with the officials and staff of the court Registry, members of the Executive committee of the SCBA and SCAORA participated in the event.

Advocate Tejaswi Kumar Sharma, a specially abled, three-time international champion in yoga-asanas, performed a spectacular set of asanas.

A team of doctors and staff belonging to the All-India institute of Ayurveda performed a yoga fusion dance combining rhythmic movements set to music in yoga-asanas.

Director of the All-India Institute of Ayurveda, Dr Tanuja Nesari made a presentation on the relationship between Yoga and Ayurveda and stressed on the need to maintain a holistic lifestyle.

The day was observed with a special cleanliness drive in the premises of the Supreme Court of India.