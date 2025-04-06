Uncertainty over April salary of 25,752 invalidated teachers, staff

Uncertainty looms over the salary for the month of April for 26,000 teachers, group C and D staff in government-aided secondary and higher secondary schools, whose appointments have been cancelled by the Supreme Court on Thursday on charge of gross manipulation and cover up during their recruitment process.

As per existing process, schools send requisition for salary of their teachers and other staff to the education department by 10th of every month. Usually, teaching and non-teaching staff get their salary on the last day of every month.

But this time, the matter gets complicated following the apex court judgment invalidating appointments of 25,752 teachers and other employees associated with schools in the city and districts.

Bikash Bhavan, state education department headquarters at Salt Lake, has not yet given any instructions to schools so far.

As a result, headmasters and headmistresses are confused on how to deal with the issue hardly five days ahead of the deadline of 10 April to send requisitions.

Requesting anonymity, a headmaster of a higher secondary school in Howrah said: “Requisitions are uploaded to a government portal every month requesting a salary amount. This time, we could not take any initiative to start the process because of no guidelines from the government after the court verdict.”