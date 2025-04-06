SC verdict: Purulia school loses its lone permanent teacher

The lone teacher of Ahattore Junior High School in Kashipur block of Purulia has lost his job after the Supreme Court verdict. The school has only two guest teachers.

The teacher was the only permanent staff of this school and after his removal, the school now plans to induct a few more guest teachers to run the school.

Advertisement

Two guest teachers used to assist the permanent teacher in Ahattore Junior High School. There are 44 students in this junior high school.

Advertisement

The only staff teacher, Abhisekh Prasad, a resident of Kenduadahari in Purulia district has lost the job after the Supreme Court order.

He lost his father a few days back and his mother was diagnosed with cancer about six months ago and was presently undergoing treatment. He is shattered now with the Supreme Court verdict in this situation.

The district education council said that the two guest teachers get an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month and have been directed to take the classes till further orders. Retired graduates can apply for these guest teachers’ jobs and can work until the age of 65 years. The education department disburses their salaries through the DI (district inspector) offices.

About 450 teachers have lost their jobs in Purulia district after the Supreme Court directive. A large number of non-teaching staff have also lost their jobs.

Mohua Basak, Purulia district inspector of schools (Madhyamik) said that they are waiting for further instructions from the state education department.

The jobless teachers of Purulia district are now looking up to the CM, Mamata Banerjee for their survival and are waiting for her next announcement on this issue. Many teachers said that despite bringing genuine teachers, the court has sacked all of them for being guilty.