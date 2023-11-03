SC Collegium recommends Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh’s name as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh to the Central Government for appointment as the next Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court with Justice Subhasis Talapatra having retired on October 3.

In a notification, the apex court said that a fair representation shall be given to various High Courts for the selection of Chief Justices.

“For purposes of such selection, inter-se seniority of puisne Judges will be reckoned on the basis of their seniority in their own High Court. The consideration for appointment of Chief Justices shall be based on the criterion of seniority subject to merit and integrity,” it said.

It is proposed to appoint Justice Chalcradhari Sham Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on 5 April 2012 and has been functioning there as the senior-most puisne Judge.

Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he was enrolled at the Bar in 1990 and practised at the High Court of Judicature at Patna. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters.

During his practice of 22 years, he also served as Additional Advocate General for the State of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation m a Judge of High Court. As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of more than 11 years as a Judge of the High Court, he authored 1246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during the last 5 years.

He has maintained a high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys a good reputation for conduct and integrity.

“While recommending the name of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present the High Court of Judicature at Patna has no representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts,” it added.

“Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Chalcradhari Sharan Singh is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa,” the collegium said.

The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr Justice Chalcraclhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa, it added.