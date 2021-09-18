Saudi FM arriving for talks on Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud is arriving here late tonight for urgent consultations with Indian leaders on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prince Saud will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tomorrow and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday before leaving for New York.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both close allies of India in the Middle East, have been concerned over the developments in Afghanistan in the wake of the takeover of the embattled country by the Taliban.

The two countries have also not been enthused by the role played by Pakistan and Qatar in the unfolding scenario in Afghanistan following the withdrawal by foreign troops.

Sources said India is expected to impress on Saudi Arabia the need to ensure that Pakistan was not allowed to get away with its agenda in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister has already stated yesterday that the new dispensation in Afghanistan was not inclusive and had seized power with negotiations. He also asked the global community to consider whether the new rulers in Kabul should be accorded recognition. This issue is also expected to figure during the India-Saudi Arabia talks, sources added.