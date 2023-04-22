Satya Pal Malik not detained: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has not detained former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, adding that false information was being spread on social media handles regarding his alleged detention.

It was stated by the Delhi Police after several messages were seen circulating on social media about Malik’s alleged detention.

The Delhi Police further said that the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor himself had arrived at RK Puram police station alongwith his supporters. Malik has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will, the Delhi Police said.

“False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

“We have not detained former Governor Malik; he has come on his own volition along with his supporters to the RK Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will,” said Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner, Southwest Delhi Police.

Earlier, Congress leader Alka Lamba had tweeted about Malik being detained by the Delhi Police.

“Former Governor Satya Pal Malik was taken into custody from his residence in Som Vihar and taken to the R.K. Puram police station. Do you still think there is no pressure on constitutional institutions?” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to sources, a Khap meeting was being organised in the area for which there was no permission from the Delhi Police or the MCD and Malik had taken part in it.

After CBI served a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in the Reliance Insurance scam case, JD(U) president Lalan Singh on Saturday came out in his support and called the Centre a “coward”.

Those questioning the Centre are being targetted, he added.

In a Twitter post, Singh said: “Malik Saheb is fighting but the ‘cowards’ are using government power to target their opponents. They do not know that the people of the country are watching them. There was an apprehension of action being taken against you on a day when you have disclosed the fact (Related to Pulwama incident).”

“Sarfaroshi ki tamannah ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baju-e-katil meine hai,” he said.

Targetting the Centre, the Congress has also uploaded a tweet. It said: “Finally, PM Modi was not able to restrain. Satya Pal Malik exposed him in front of entire countrymen and hence CBI has called him. It was expected.”

Earlier, the former Governor himself claimed that the CBI has asked him to appear before it as per his convenience on April 27 or 28. The CBI wants some clarification on the corruption cases.

Malik had served as governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019.