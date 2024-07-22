Let’s uphold principles of ‘dialogue’, ‘discussion’, ‘debate’: Dhankhar to RS members

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed confidence that the Upper House of Parliament will expectedly lead the nation by example to calibrate the political path forward marked by moderation of discourse pledging to serve the nation rising above partisan interests.

“Undeniably there is a need to lower the temperature in our polity. This House must reflect the highest standards of sanctity, propriety and protocol of Parliamentary traditions that will be motivational for legislatures in the largest democracy and outside as well. World is looking up to us; let us live up to that expectation,” Dhankhar said in his opening remarks at the 265th Session of Rajya Sabha.

He said this session – the 265th Session of Rajya Sabha marks a significant moment with the consideration of the maiden Budget by the newly elected government, now serving its third consecutive term, after over six decades, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Addressing Members of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said, ” I have every hope that the proceedings of the House will be marked by enriching and informed debates, optimally utilising the time for national benefit.”

“Let us uphold the principles of ‘Dialogue, Discussion, Deliberation, and Debate’, fostering an environment conducive to robust parliamentary discourse and set an example before the nation,” he said.

“I seek to draw your attention to another important and concerning aspect- many a time, Members’ communications to the Chairman find way to public domain and sometimes even before the same reach the addressee. This inappropriate practice of garnering public attention is at best avoided,” Dhankhar said.

“There is nothing beyond Bharat which we cannot achieve. Let us dedicate ourselves to ever keep Nation First, relegating partisan interests. No better place than this temple of democracy to begin. Let us all commit to act in togetherness for the welfare of our people,” he said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday with the key highlight being tabling of the Union Budget on July 23.

The session will have 19 sittings scheduled in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha till August 12.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Monday.