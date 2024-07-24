Dhankhar reacts sharply after Opposition’s walkout in RS, makes observations again on Rule 267

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday reacted sharply after Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Upper House in protest against the Union Budget saying that democracy will be “seriously threatened” if such disruption of parliamentary proceedings is weaponised as “political strategy.”

Addressing members of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said “Members, I strongly plead with you. Democracy will be seriously threatened if disruption and disturbance are weaponised as a political strategy as has been done now.”

Dhankhar said though he allowed Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to speak in the House, he found that it was used as a “ploy” and “strategy” by Opposition MPs.

“Members, discussion on the Budget was listed today and I gave the floor to the Leader of the Opposition in expectation that rules will be followed. I find it has been used as a ploy and a strategy,” Dhankhar said.

Following the walkout, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said he would take a serious exception to the “unwholesome practice” adopted by Kharge.

“Parliament is a citadel of Constitutional and democratic values and liberties. I am aghast as a matter of fact when during the day and days following, we will have ample opportunity to reflect on the budget presented by the Finance Minister, there was absolutely no occasion or justification, even remotely, to avail the facility accorded by me for this purpose,” Kharge said.

“I cannot persuade myself but to take serious exception to this unwholesome practice adopted by a senior Member, Leader of the Opposition. I will call upon leaders of the parties to soul-search…,” he added.

Speaking on the Suspension of Business Notices in the Rajya Sabha given under Rule 267 by MPs, Dhankhar said, “Members, this is regarding Rule 267. For your benefit, my observations on Rule 267 have been uploaded today for your consideration. I call upon you and strongly urge you to seriously bestow your attention on the same.”

“I reiterate, leaders of political parties need to take a call on the issue, as it is becoming a routine daily affair in every sitting of the House. I had already indicated that in the last 36 years, this mechanism has been allowed only on six occasions. It is only in exceptional circumstances that the same may be allowed,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

“I need not emphasise that seeking suspension of proceedings in the House for taking business as indicated is indeed a very serious matter. The notices filed today do not conform to the directives imparted by the Chair on this behalf and the same are not admitted,” he said.

“In more than three decades, Rule 267 has been availed only for half a dozen occasions and every day of the sitting, I get a number of such requests. It is being taken as a routine exercise, as a habit. It has reduced itself to a farcical exercise. In spite of my serious observations yesterday, since no focus has taken place, I have again uploaded the same on your portal,” Dhankhar said.