‘Sansad TV’ to be launched on Wednesday

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy.

SNS | New Delhi | September 14, 2021 4:49 pm

(Image: Twitter/@sansad_tv)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch “Sansad TV” at a function tomorrow.

The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February this year and subsequently the CEO of “Sansad TV” was appointed in March.

“Sansad TV” programming will primarily be in 4 categories – functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

