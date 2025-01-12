Sangam bathing capacity increased to 2 lakh devotees per hour

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken monumental efforts to ensure a seamless and spiritually significant bathing experience for devotees during Mahakumbh 2025.

These efforts have culminated in a remarkable achievement by the Irrigation Department’s Mechanical Branch, Barrage Mechanical Section Maintenance Varanasi, which successfully expanded the Sangam Triveni area by over two hectares in just 85 days.

This expansion will now enable up to two lakh devotees to bathe comfortably every hour during the sacred Amrit Snan. The newly developed triangular area, referred to as Sangam Nose, offers a bathing zone accessible from three sides, significantly enhancing capacity and convenience for pilgrims.

Highlighting the meticulous preparations under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Upendra Singh, Chief Engineer (Decoration and Material Management) of the Irrigation Department, Lucknow, stated on Sunday:

“During the 2019 Kumbh, the government facilitated bathing for 25 crore devotees.”

“However, over the past six years, river erosion had drastically reduced the Sangam Nose area. For Mahakumbh 2025, the government set a target to accommodate 45 crore devotees, necessitating an expanded bathing zone,” he added.

Singh further elaborated that the Mechanical Branch successfully reclaimed 2.60 lakh square meters of land at Sangam Nose, enabling approximately two lakh devotees to bathe hourly, a significant improvement compared to the 50,000 devotees per hour capacity in 2019. Additionally, a total of 26 hectares of land has been reclaimed from Shastri Bridge to Sangam Nose.

Despite continuous erosion since 2019, the team restored over 2 hectares of submerged land. The expansion project, spearheaded by Executive Engineer Sujit Kumar Singh and supported by a dedicated team, utilized four large dredger machines to reclaim the submerged area.

To further enhance the bathing experience, an additional 75,000 cubic meters of sand was spread at Airavat Ghat. The Irrigation Department also fortified the ghats with 1,650 meters of sandbags to prevent erosion and ensure safety.