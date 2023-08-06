Samudrayaan, India’s deep ocean exploration set to be completed by 2026

A ground-breaking programme called ‘Samudrayaan’ India’s first-ever manned ocean voyage to explore the deep ocean is all set for completion in 2026.

The project, which was started by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), aims to send three explorers in the locally made MATSYA 6000 submersible vehicle to a depth of 6,000 metres. Without disrupting the ecosystem, the mission is intended to study deep-sea resources and carry out biodiversity surveys.

By 2026, the project is anticipated to be completed. The Samudrayaan initiative supports the Central Government’s goal of a “New India,” which places a strong emphasis on the Blue Economy as a fundamental driver of growth.

Advertisement

With the completion of this mission, India has joined a select group of nations, including the United States, Russia, France, Japan, and China, that possess specialised technology for carrying out subsea missions.

Interestingly, the manufacturers of the Titan Submersible have announced another set of dates for future exploration which may take place in 2024. This is despite the tragedy that took place in recent times that took five lives.

The first exploration date is slated between June 12 to June 20, 2024 and the second one from June 20 to June 29, 2024.