Titan Submersible implosion: Voice recordings & data from mother ship to be examined

On June 18 Titan Submersible started a journey to the fateful underwater voyage to the Titanic wreckage killing all five people aboard. Now one week later US officials have delineated a plant to investigate the disaster.

With the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, investigators visited the Polar Prince on Saturday, June 24,

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Kent Osmond has announced that authorities are trying to determine if the case deserves a criminal investigation. “Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicate that criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken,” he said, according to New York Post.

OceanGate the company which manufactured the submarine said that the Titan was a 23,000-pound submersible made of carbon fibre and titanium. The vessel uses a “proprietary real-time hull health monitoring (RTM) system,” and any time an issue is detected, an “early warning” would be sent to the pilot, to leave “enough time to … safely return to the surface.”

All the passengers were killed in a catastrophic implosion – an underwater implosion that led to the vessel suddenly collapsing. The five deceased passengers were OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now undertaking an exploration into the implosion of the Titan, CNN has reported. US Coast Guard will lead the investigation into the incident said The National Transportation Safety Board. “to collect information from the vessel’s voyage data recorder and other vessel systems that contain useful information,” TSB Chairwoman Kathy Fox told CNN. She stressed that the aim of the investigation was not to blame anyone but the voice recordings “could be useful in our investigation.”

Meanwhile, the assignment to recover debris from the submersible’s implosion is ongoing in the Atlantic Ocean, according to a statement from Pelagic Research Services, first seen by CNN, on Sunday.

The Odysseus 6K, a remotely operated vehicle, is on the seafloor in its fourth dive since arriving at the Titan rescue site, the statement said.

The company added Odysseus’ heavy lift capabilities “have been utilized and continue to be utilized” in the Titan recovery mission but would not confirm if debris had been recovered and referred CNN to the US Coast Guard, which is leading the investigation into the implosion and recovery effort. CNN reached out to the Coast Guard for comment.