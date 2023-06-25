Titan Submarine CEO Stockton Rush ignore safety warnings

In a tragic loss of life of five people aboard the Titan Submarine, an investigation has been initiated by Canadian safety officials, and questions are being raised about its safety standards. In a statement on Friday, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said it was launching a “safety investigation regarding the circumstances” of Titan’s operation because its surface support vessel, the Polar Prince, was a Canadian-flagged ship.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush is being criticised as it is being said that the Titan Submarine which has now vanished in the deep waters lacked safety certification.

It is also being said that the CEO Stockton Rush was ignoring the safety warnings, reported the BBC. Rush, allegedly described criticism of Titan’s safety measures as “baseless lies” from “industry players” who were trying to stop “new entrants from entering their small existing market”, in messages seen by the BBC.

Focus has turned to the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of the disastrous implosion happen to the Titanic-bound submersible. The missing sub was destroyed in a ‘catastrophic implosion’ during descent and all five aboard were killed. On 18 June, the submersible went on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland but two hours later it lost the communication.

