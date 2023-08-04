Samudrayaan set to commence: India prepares to deploy three scientists beneath the ocean

India is charting a new course following its triumphant lunar landing, named Samudrayaan. The nation is gearing up for a remarkable journey beneath the waves. It prepares for a research expedition, led by three scientists, to plumb the ocean’s depths at 6,000 meters.

Unveiling this initiative, Union Geosciences Minister Kiren Rijiju shared details in a written response earlier. At the heart of this endeavor is the Samudran project, which marks India’s maiden foray into a manned undersea mission.

The mission’s prime objective is to delve into the mysteries of the deep. It aims to shed light on the hidden resources and diverse life forms. Crucially, the expedition aims to safeguard the delicate marine ecosystem even as it embarks on its journey of discovery.

This venture aligns with the broader mission of unraveling the ocean’s secrets, in harmony with the government’s overarching Blue Economy policy. The policy’s overarching goal is to harness the vast potential of marine resources, propelling economic growth, job creation, and bolstering the well-being of countless livelihoods, all while ensuring the ocean’s vitality.

Samudrayaan to see a future

As the clock ticks towards 2026, the stage is ready for the grand maritime odyssey. The pioneering vessel at the heart of this venture is ‘Matsya 6000’. The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai has masterfully crafted it. With an astonishing ability to withstand the crushing pressures of the abyssal depths for up to 12 hours, and up to 96 hours in dire emergencies, this technological marvel is a testament to human ingenuity and dedication to safety.

Embracing this mission with open arms, marine scientists will be poised to unlock the enigmas of the uncharted deep. As the financial wheels turn, the projected cost over a five-year span stands at an estimated Rs 4,077 crore. In this noble pursuit, India can rely on the wisdom and collaboration of global partners including the USA, Russia, France, Japan, and China, all poised to contribute their expertise to this extraordinary undersea odyssey.