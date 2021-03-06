The ruling BJP on Friday hit out against the opposition parties and states ruled by them for questioning the efficacy of the indigenous Covaxin asserting that if such was the case, 40 countries would not have placed order for the same.

Addressing media persons here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra charged the opposition Congress, Trinamul Congress, Left and other parties with playing politics over the Covaxin developed and produced by Bharat Biotech for their ‘selfish reasons’.

Slamming the leadership of opposition ruled states of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Kerala, Patra charged them with continuously finding fault with the efficacy of the vaccine. He particularly named the Congress party for contributing to “politics and confusion” over the made in India Covid19 vaccine.

“I want to ask do you not trust scientists and doctors of your country? Over 40 countries have placed an order for Covaxin. But in India, we have people doing politics over it for their selfish political interests,” Patra said blaming the opposition parties.

About the opposition taunt on the PM Narendra Modi not opting for the jab earlier to prove its efficacy, Patra said “Modi did it when his turn came as per all protocols. He said President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu also opted for Covaxin.”

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the BJP’s allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting Covaxin as a complete lie and part of the ruling party’s false and politically motivated propaganda.

Responding to a question during an informal interaction with reporters after taking the first shot of the Covid Vaccine at Civil Hospital Mohali, the CM categorically denied the charge on Covaxin and slammed BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s claim that Punjab, along with other Opposition-ruled states, had expressed doubts and refused to accept the vaccination. It was not at all true, he added.

An official of the Punjab health ministry later disclosed that the state had received 1.34 lakh Covaxin doses, of which 2500 had already been administered. The CM said that the media was contributing in scaring away the people.