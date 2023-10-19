Samajwadi Party releases second candidates’ list for MP polls

Amid the ongoing uncertainty over a possible coalition between the Congress and Samajwadi Party on some seats for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly election, the SP announced its second list of 22 candidates for the elections late evening on Wednesday.

With this, the SP has announced 31 candidates for the MP assembly polls, so far. The party’s first list included the names of nine candidates. The second list was announced on late Wednesday after getting party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s approval.

The SP has given the ticket from Prithvipur constituency in Niwari district to Shivangi Yadav. In its first list, the SP gave a ticket to Shivangi’s mother and former MLA Meera Yadav from the Niwari constituency in Niwari district. The mother and daughter will contest on two seats in the same district.

Advertisement

The SP has made Shamshul Hasan its candidate from the Narela seat in Bhopal, Shama Tanveer from Bhopal (Central) and Rahul Maran (Rawat) from the Huzur seat in Bhopal.

According to party sources, the SP has been trying to enter an alliance with the Congress to contest some seats in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the SP was demanding around 15 seats in MP but now it is being said that Akhilesh Yadav is pressing the Congress to leave at least 7 seats for SP candidates in those constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, which are close to Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the 230 assembly seats in MP would take place on 17 November. The process for filing nominations would begin from 21 October.