‘Salute all Chandrayaan 3 passengers’: On Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna’s gaffe, netizens make fun

In a major embarrassment, Rajsthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Wednesday made a gaffe while congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful landing of it’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3 near the south pole region of lunar surface.

Speaking to media persons, Chandna said, “I salute all the passengers aboard Chandrayaan 3. This is a historic achievement for India.”

The video of Chandna’s statement has since gone viral on social media with several users mocking the Congress leader for his “IQ level” given the fact that Chandrayaan 3 is an unmanned mission.

“Congress, this is your leader- Ashok Chandna and Rajasthan Sports Minister. Not sure how high he is since as per him #Chandrayaan carried passengers,” wrote a user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Gem of Congress”, quipped another user. Some even called the minister “illiterate fool”.

Ashok Chandna is considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He has a habit of being associated with controversies. Despite his ocassional good ups, Chandna is among the popular ministers of Ashok Gehlot and enjoys a strong base of supporters. He is also seen as a rising star of Congress in Rajasthan.