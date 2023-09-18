Saints threaten to gherao Parliament over Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatan

Saints and sadhus have strongly opposed the statement made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma and have demanded an apology from him.

They also warned of gherao of the Parliament and approaching the President in the matter if the DMK leaders and others do not apologize for their comments against the Sanatan Dharma.

At a Dharmasansad held on Monday at the Acharya Peeth Tapasvi Camp in Ayodhya, the saints and religious leaders said in one voice that Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister, who had made indecent remarks on Sanatan Dharma, should apologize.

Advertisement

“For this, we give him a week’s time. If he doesn’t apologize, then all the saints and religious leaders of the country will march to Tamil Nadu and protest there,” they announced.

Presiding over the Dharmasansad, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya saw a design to insult the people who believe in Sanatan Dharma. He said, “Only people holding Constitutional positions are making unconstitutional statements. There are 120 crore Sanatani people in the country and they will not tolerate such comments,” he asserted.

The Acharya said saints will work to remove from power and drive those who make indecent comments and condemn Sanatan Dharma out.

He said if DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who passed indecent remarks on Sanatan Dharma, does not apologize within a week, thousands of saints and religious leaders of the country will march to Tamil Nadu and protest there.

On the occasion, the national president of Sankatmochan, Sena Sanjay Das, said those who are criticizing Sanatan Dharma do not know that Sanatan Dharma is the mother of all religions. “The destruction of those who take a dig at Sanatan Dharma is certain,” he added.

Das said if the indecent comments on Sanatan Dharma were not stopped, the saints would meet the President and gherao Parliament House.

Mahant Murali Das of Shree Nirvani Ani Akhara said people like Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja, Swami Prasad Maurya are anti-religious and their downfall is certain. Hundreds of saints and religious leaders including Mahant Jagdish Das, Mahant Ramcharan Das, Sarpanch Ramkumar Das, Mahant Nandram Das, Priest Hemant Das, wrestler Rajesh Das, and Mama Das were present in the Dharmasansad.