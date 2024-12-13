SAD leader urges PM to accept demands of farmers

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demands of farmers and ensure the end of the fast on death of Kisan leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

In a statement here, he also appealed to the BJP leadership to intervene and save the life of Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Asserting that the health of the Kisan leader was in a precarious condition, Mr Majithia said “let the blood of Dallewal Sahab not be on your hands.”

He also asserted that those in high offices should understand the value of the ‘annadaata’ who had made the country self reliant. Today the same annadaata is forced to sit on a fast unto death but the government is unmoved by the collective suffering of the farming community.” Majithia said the Centre should take immediate measures to make MSP a legal guarantee besides ensuring justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder of farmers and ensuring a fair price to farmers for compensation of their land.

He said farmers were in anguish that the Centre was waiving off lakhs of crores of loans of corporates but was refusing to extend any help to the peasantry.The SAD leader also condemned both the Haryana and Central governments for not allowing farmers to proceed peacefully to Delhi to present their demands to the union government.