SAD calls meeting on reports of fake voters lists of SGPC

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has called a meeting of all SGPC members here on January 21 to discuss discrepancies in voters lists of SGPC as there were reports that a large number of non-Sikhs and fake voters have been registered in these lists.

Meeting will be held at 1.30 PM at the party head office. Meeting will be presided over by acting President Balwinder Singh Bhunder and members of Parliamentary Board, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami and former SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal will also attend this meeting.

Disclosing this in a statement released here on Friday, party secretary and spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the party has received reports from all over the state that on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government’s orders a large number of bogus voters have been registered for SGPC elections.

He said that votes which Akali Dal leaders and workers had deposited with the Election Commission have not been included in these lists and instead of these a large number of votes without ‘Singh’ and ‘Kaur’ have been added in these lists.

He said that the party will collect evidence from all over Punjab as January 23 is the last date to file objections before the Gurdwara Election Commission and it will ensure that all wrongly registered votes are cancelled.

He said that SGPC members of the party should minutely scrutinize voters lists of their areas so that such discrepancies can be traced and deletion of all bogus votes can be ensured.