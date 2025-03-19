SAD condemns repeated attacks on Sikh pilgrims, tourists in HP, other hill states

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday strongly condemned repeated attacks on Sikh pilgrims and other tourists from Punjab by unruly mobs in Himachal Pradesh and other hill states and demanded strict action against the culprits.

In a statement here, senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema made a clarion call to maintain peace and communal harmony, stating: “Such incidents are the result of a sustained misinformation and hatred campaign against the Sikh community by anti-social elements and agencies. Their sole aim is to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the region to realise their ulterior political motives.”

Dr Cheema urged the Union Home Minister to hold a meeting with chief ministers of all hill states on this sensitive issue as the happenings were extremely provocative and were affecting cordial relations between people of neighbouring states. He said efforts should also be taken to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims and tourists.

He said a mechanism should be evolved simultaneously to educate people and make them aware of religious symbols, traditions, and the consequences of such provocative incidents.