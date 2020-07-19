Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has appealed to the people of the country to extend support to those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar. Sachin Pilot’s appeal comes amid the raging political firestorm in Rajasthan where he has declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government. Sachin Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.

“My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone,” Sachin Pilot tweeted on Saturday.

“I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations,” he had said.

Floods have hit over 27 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts of Assam and destroyed houses, crops, roads, and bridges at several places.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said, at least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding.

A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.