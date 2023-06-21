SACHET app developed to provide weather-related alerts on time in HP

A SACHET app has been developed to provide weather-related alerts on time, said Himachal Pradesh Principal Secretary, Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma. The app will prove to be of immense help during the upcoming monsoon season.

With the monsoon approaching the concern of the state would be to ensure that not a single life is lost due to the lack of preparedness or delayed action, he added.

Sharma, presiding over a meeting organised by disaster management cell on the preparedness for the impending monsoon season with deputy commissioners linked virtually, said the real-time information, which is reliable and actionable, can aid in quickening the responses at the time of emergency situations.

The meeting laid emphasis on the accumulation and dissemination of real-time information regarding the rise or drop in the water level of water bodies and dams, earthquakes, cloud bursts, lightning and other natural disasters can prove vital in preventing loss of lives, properties and other valuables.

The principal secretary focused on the use of modern-day technologies, especially SACHET app developed by the National Disaster Management Authority, to get localized information that is updated regularly with accurate information.

SACHET app provides weather related alerts on time and also guides about do’s and don’ts in a particular state of emergency at a particular place and time.

He also directed the concerned departments and officials to work in tandem with dam, power plant and river management authorities to get timely information regarding rise or drop in river level, landslides and release of water from the dams so that the to-be-affected areas could be identified and preparedness level be tested and response teams be alerted.

Sharma also directed the district administrations to keep a check on illegal mining, especially on riverbeds, as this erosion causes breakages of roads and landslides leading to fatal accidents.

“It has been observed that during the monsoon collapse of bridges and roads, flooding of drinking water schemes, breakage of water pipes, electricity wires and poles hinder the transportation, supply of drinking water and electricity outage at places,” he said.

He directed the concerned departments to keep note of the areas vulnerable to such damages and act early and swiftly to minimize the risks.

Sharma also asked the departments to make sure that the drains are clear and machines required are available and properly serviced for deployment at nearby risk-prone areas.

It was also discussed that small dams in the state should also be brought under the ambit of the Dams Safety Act, 2021, and in the future construction should be carried as per the procedures laid under the Act.

The Principal Secretary stated that apart from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guards and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, there are over 15,000 ‘Apda Mitra’ and state volunteers in the state to assist in any emergent situation.