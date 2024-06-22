Sachdeva takes jibe at Atishi over her indefinite fast

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday took a jibe at city’s Water Minister Atishi over her indefinite fast demanding water from Haryana, amid water crisis in the national capital, and called it “theatrics”.

Atishi has been accusing the Haryana government of conspiring against the people of the national capital by continuously stopping Delhi’s share of water.

“It is laughable for a Minister to protest and talk about hunger strikes. A minister’s job is to work for the convenience of the public. If Minister Atishi genuinely believes there is a water shortage in Delhi and Haryana is not providing additional water, she should request water from her party’s (AAP) Punjab government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said, “Atishi is displaying the same administrative anarchy today that her leader Arvind Kejriwal displayed by staging a sit-in protest on Rajpath in January 2014. Atishi’s theatrics are also damaging the fundamental spirit of Satyagraha.”

“Even Arvind Kejriwal himself, when he conducted Satyagraha in Sundar Nagari in 2011, sat among the people. Today, Minister Atishi is conducting a five-star Satyagraha, sitting on stage for four hours and spending 18 hours in an air-conditioned room behind the stage,” he said.

Sachdeva also alleged that AAP workers assaulted “bus marshals” who had come to present their demands at Atishi’s protest site on Saturday.

“It is now clear that AAP leaders cannot tolerate dissent, Sanjay Singh insulted the bus marshals who came to claim their rights by calling them BJP agents, and the people of Delhi will never forgive them,” he said.