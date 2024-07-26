Now, Rahul tries his hand at mending a slipper with a cobbler

Rahul Gandhi, who was in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur in connection with a defamation case against him on Friday, tried his hand at mending a slipper with the help of a cobbler.

The Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who occasionally meets workers from different professions, sat at the roadside shop of a cobbler, Ram Chait, and tried to mend a slipper under his guidance.

The cobbler has been making footwear for the last 40 years at the makeshift shop. Gandhi spent about 30 minutes with him.

Later, talking to media persons, Ram Chait said, “I shared details about my work with Rahul ji and sought financial assistance for my family from him.”

He further said that he demonstrated to him how he mends the footwear and even assisted the Congress leader in mending a slipper. Both of them discussed in detail how the profession was doing.

However, Congress in an X post wrote, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi stopped the car on the way and met a family of the cobbler. We are continuously fighting for the rights of these hardworking people, raising their voices from the streets to the Parliament. Our aim is to make their present safe and future prosperous.”

Earlier during his Lok Sabha election campaign, Rahul Gandhi visited a barber’s shop in Rae Bareli to get a haircut and his beard trimmed. He was seen asking him about the recent fiery haircut trend.