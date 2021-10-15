RSS chief laments no control over content on OTT platforms

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that since children have access to phones due to the online classes which began as an alternative to physically attending schools during the pandemic, there is no control over the content shown on OTT platforms.

“At present unregulated broadcasts of varied material on OTT platforms are open for everyone’s indiscriminate consumption,” Bhagwat said in his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur.

He pointed out that school students are “hooked to mobile phone as a rule” and in the “absence of prudence and regulatory framework,” he feared that it will become increasingly difficult to predict how it will impact the society when fair and unfair means converge.

“It is well-known to what extent anti-national forces wish to use these means. Therefore, the government must make efforts to regulate these affairs soon,” he added.