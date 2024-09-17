Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘Berlin’ surpasses 50m watch minutes in just 3 days

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest venture, ‘Berlin’, has swiftly captured the hearts of viewers on OTT platforms. Within just three days of its premiere, the film has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing over 50 million watch minutes.

This drama features Khurana in a role of a sign language expert, Pushkin Verma, marking a significant departure from his previous performances.

The film’s impressive reception has been a hot topic on social media, where Khurana shared his excitement about the audience’s positive response.

“Watched it last weekend. Really really good,” wrote one viewer, while another praised the entire cast with, “Amazing work all of you!” The buzz around ‘Berlin’ not only underscores Khurana’s compelling performance but also spotlights Rahul Bose’s riveting portrayal, which has been widely acclaimed.

In addition to the success of ‘Berlin’, Aparshakti Khurana is enjoying the accolades from his recent hit, ‘Stree 2’. His portrayal of Bittu in the horror-comedy has won acclaim, further showcasing his versatility and appeal.

Looking ahead, Khurana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Badtameez Gill’, scheduled to hit theaters on November 29, 2024. The film promises to be another exciting chapter in his career, featuring a star-studded cast including Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor.

Moreover, Aparshakti Khurana has also been working in a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’, adding another layer to his diverse portfolio of work.

‘Berlin’ revolves against the backdrop of New Delhi in 1993, where a deaf-mute young man finds himself entangled in a web of espionage and suspicion. The narrative centers on the young man’s arrest by the Bureau and the role of a sign language expert brought in as an interpreter. As the story unfolds, the distinctions between guilt and innocence become increasingly blurred.