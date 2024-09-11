GOATS logo out: Jacqueline Fernandez, Neil Nitin Mukesh to star in new series

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to take the spotlight in the highly anticipated series “GOATS,” which has just revealed its official logo. The announcement, made on Instagram, hints at an exciting blend of music and dance, promising a dramatic showdown between the lead actors. The series is scheduled to stream on JioCinema.

The GOATS logo unveiling comes with a teaser that reads, “The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin. Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinemaPremium. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

In this musical drama, Neil Nitin Mukesh will make his debut in the OTT series arena. The series is set to be a vibrant showcase of music, dance, and intense rivalry. Joining Fernandez and Mukesh are a stellar cast, including Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, and Sumedh Mudgalkar, among others. This ensemble promises a captivating experience for viewers, blending drama with an energetic musical backdrop.

“GOATS” will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, known for his dynamic storytelling. The show’s setting promises to be a vibrant exploration of musical competition, making it a standout addition to the streaming landscape.

In addition to “GOATS,” Jacqueline Fernandez will also star in the upcoming film “Fateh,” where she will share the screen with Sonu Sood. This film marks Sood’s directorial debut and will explore real-life cybercrime incidents. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, “Fateh” is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025.