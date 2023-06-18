RSS appeals for peace in strife-torn Manipur

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday appealed to the civil society and political groups as well as the common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the chaotic and violent situation in Manipur, and ensure safety of human lives and permanent peace in the state.

RSS’ Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale urged the government, including local administration, police, military and the central agencies to take every possible step to “stop this painful violence immediately”, ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony.

“The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organised in Churachandpur on May 3 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned,” said RSS Sarkaryavah.

Hosabale in a statement said that the RSS stands with the 50,000 displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis.

“RSS is of the opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and it also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere. RSS appeals to everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities.

“It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” the statement added.