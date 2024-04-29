RSS most dangerous family: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the RSS the “most dangerous family” and added that this election will decide the future of the coming generation.

Addressing a meeting here, he alleged that the Sangh defamed the Yadavs and PDA families. He said false cases are registered against them, while donations are collected by blackmailing and threatening COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Yadav’s “PDA formula” refers to a combination of “Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)”.

“We want to protect people from those elements who want to abolish the Constitution and end democracy in the country,” he said.

“The BJP has always cheated the people of Etah. Every promise they made turned out to be false. Has the income of farmers doubled in the last 10 years? Rather, one lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 10 years. The future of the youth has been destroyed. Every exam paper is getting leaked,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency Zia ur Rahman Barq sparked controversy on Sunday when he termed mafia dons as martyrs.

“… do not forget the sacrifices of Shahabuddin, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari,” he said.

Barq was addressing a street meeting at Mohalla Chaman Sarai in his constituency. He said Azam Khan and his family were put in jail, and that this oppression is being committed continuously.

“We are threatened by bulldozers, but we are not afraid. We only fear Allah. Like my grandfather Shafiq ur Rahman Barq, I have always raised the voice of the community and like him, I will become the voice of the people,” the candidate added.