RS & LS adjourned till 2 pm over Oppn’s protest on GST, inflation

On the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha both got adjourned again till 2 pm on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha proceedings began amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on issues of price hike & inflation.

Before he adjourned the House proceedings till 2pm due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House.”

The Opposition gave notice in both the House of Parliament over GST rate hike and the Agnipath scheme.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave the adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha. “To discuss the imposing levy of 5 per cent GST on essential commodities which would affect every common citizen, especially the poor and to direct the Government to withdraw the decision of levying GST from essential commodities,” it said.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm due to the Opposition’s demand to suspend business and discuss inflation, constitution of the MSP committee, the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, among other issues.

Among the leaders who gave notice includes Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha and other opposition members who gave notices but the opposition notices for suspension of business were not accepted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament. Besides, the Opposition also demanded to suspend business and discuss inflation, constitution of the MSP committee, the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, among other issues.

While speaking to media persons on the GST hike, Congress Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday had said that they will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House.

