RS adjourned till Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties

On the first day of monsoon session of the parliament, Rajya Sabha proceedings got adjourned till Tuesday.

Amid protests by Opposition parties over inflation and GST rate hikes, a few of opposition MPs in the Upper House walked up to the Well of the House.

Several Opposition MPs including Congress MP KC Venugopal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem and others have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss various issues like inflation, the recent increase in GST of some essential commodities and ‘Agnipath Scheme’.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha has also been adjourned till 2 PM today as the voting for the Presidential election is taking place on Parliament premises.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House proceedings will resume afterwards.

However, both the house during the session paid tributes to former United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenya President Mwai Kibaki and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Before the adjournment of the House, the Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed and the Chairman M venkaiah Naidu made obituary references to the departed souls.

Apart from this, as the Monsoon session of Parliament began today, newly elected members also took oath as Rajya Sabha members..

During his opening remark, Rajya Sabha Chairman appealed to all the members of the House to give their best performance to make this Parliament Monsoon Session a memorable one and to ensure to work together for the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ to take India to new heights by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

He expected that the Session will set the right tone for the functioning of this august House over the next 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’ which is a critical period to take India to an entirely new plane by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

Recalling that this will be his last Parliament session, Naidu said that the journey of five years has been quite a learning experience for him.

(With inputs from ANI)