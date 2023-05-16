Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Rs 50 lakh cash recovered during police raid in Noida, 3 detained

Rs 50 lakh cash recovered during police raid in Noida, 3 detained

Three persons have been detained after Rs50 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during a search in Noida’s Sector 18.

ANI | Noida | May 16, 2023 8:07 am

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Advertisement

Three persons have been detained after Rs50 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during a search in Noida’s Sector 18, officials said on Tuesday.

“Three persons were detained from Noida’s Sector 18 and Rs 50 lakh cash along with some Aadhaar cards and fake documents were recovered from their possession,” DCP Harish Chandra said. He said that the recovered cash is said to be hawala money and following the same, a case has been registered and Income Tax Department is also being informed.

“Prosecution has been registered in the matter and the Income Tax Department is also being informed. Deliberation is going on in the matter,” DCP Chandra added.

More details awaited.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Fire at 14th Avenue society in Noida; no casualty
WatchGuard Technologies opens its office in Noida
Migrant worker from Noida behind Kozhikode train fire

Advertisement