Rs 2,500 cr worth semiconductor manufacturing coming up in Odisha

SiCSem Private Limited, a company that manufactures semiconductor materials for power electronics, is setting up a ‘Compound Semiconductor Facility’ in Bhubaneswar with an estimated investment of Rs. 2500 crore for the project in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday performed its virtual groundbreaking ceremony at the Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave-2025- investors’ meet.

With this, Odisha has achieved another breakthrough in semiconductor manufacturing. This is the second major project in the semiconductor sector.

Prior to this, the groundbreaking for silicon carbide manufacturing by RIR Power Electronics was held in September 2024. The company has been setting up its facility at EMC Park, Info valley.

The facility will integrate the entire process of manufacturing power devices starting from raw materials to silicon carbide crystal ingot growth, wafer slicing and polishing and the process of fabrication.

All these processes lead to manufacturing of electronic power devices that will cater to key sectors such as electric vehicles, energy storage, fast chargers, green energy, industrial tools, data centres, consumer appliances and many other appliances.

The proposal for setting up this facility was approved in the 34th meeting of the High-Level Clearing Authority (HLCA). The state government has allotted 14.32 acres of land at Infovalley-2 for the purpose.

“This project of SiCSem marks another milestone in our journey to realize the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to make India a global semiconductor hub,” CM Majhi said on the occasion.

Among others, Union Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Odisha Electronics & IT Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling were present. SiCSem, Director Ranjit Pendurthi also graced the occasion.