Govt to create Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds scheme for deeptech, helpline desk

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the government will give a substantial allocation towards deeptech through the Rs 10,000-crore Fund of Funds scheme.

Addressing the gathering on the final day of the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, the minister said the Centre is committed to supporting startups as a facilitator, not as a regulator.

Goyal highlighted India’s growing strength in innovation, and expressed confidence in India’s potential in deep technology, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

“This is the foundation on which I am confident India will foray in a big way into the world of innovation. We will make our presence felt on the global stage,” he said.

He further urged the Indian investors to back the domestic startup ecosystem more actively.

“The time has come for Piyush Goyal investors to recognise the huge potential of our startup ecosystem. Our young people are doing excellent work and their efforts can accelerate with greater domestic investment.”

Minister Goyal also mentioned that he has directed Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to prioritise smaller startups while disbursing funds through the scheme.

The government will start a helpline desk for Indian start-ups in case they face any kind of issues or want to make suggestions to the government, he said.

“Whenever any officer troubles you (startups) or if you want to make any suggestion regarding any changes in the laws or if you want to flag any product or technology which may not fall under the current legal boundaries of India, you will be able to reach out to that helpline,” the minister added.

Talking further about the support provided by the government to startups, Piyush Goyal said that under the Rs 10,000 crore fund of funds of the Startup India scheme, each start-up has been given about Rs 20 crore on average.