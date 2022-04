The RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has invited applications for the posts of senior teachers. According to the website of the RPSC the recruitment is being held for 9760 vacancies.

For the purpose of application the candidates need to go the website of RPSC the address for which is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for application for the posts is May 10,2022.

On the website the notification could be located under the header RPSC recruitment 2022.