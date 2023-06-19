Root cause of contaminated water should be identified: Kejriwal

Determined to tackle the root causes of water contamination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to come up with a comprehensive plan to provide a permanent solution for the affected areas.

Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting with DJB officials. Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti and senior DJB officials were present in the review meeting.

In the meeting, Kejriwal emphasised the need to identify the root cause of water contamination and develop an effective strategy to address the issue. Under his direction, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been entrusted with the task of formulating a detailed plan to eradicate water contamination across the city.

To kick-start the process, the CM has instructed the immediate installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in 20 identified JJ colonies. These plants will provide clean water to the residents, raising awareness about the importance of utilising this resource for their daily needs.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of ensuring the quality of water before commencing any tubewell projects.

He emphasised that thorough examination of water quality should be conducted prior to obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the installation of tubewells.This approach will expedite the implementation process once the NOCs are granted.

To maximise the availability of clean water, the government plans to extract water from areas with a high water table through tube wells. The extracted water will undergo treatment, guaranteeing a safe and pure supply of water to the people of Delhi.