Role reversal: Rajasthan’s ACB arrests ED officer on graft charge

Probably for the first time, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, Nava Kishore Meena, along with his junior assistant Babulal Meena, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to favour a client in a chit-fund case.

ACB sleuths caught both of the accused red handed at a Mundawar office in the Khairthal-Tizara district and arrested them, said Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi.

Hailing from Imphal, the ED officer had demanded a bribe of Rs.17 lakh to settle the chit-fund case and not arrest the accused, Priyadarshi said.

Advertisement

The ACB sleuths are conducting searches at his residence and other places to explore other details in the case, ADG-ACB said. The junior assistant works for the state services at Mundawar.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in his tweet on X (under his new twitter handle Ashok Gehlot-JanNayak) said, “Chowkidar chor ke bad pesh hai Tiddi Dal Ghooskhor! (After chowkidar is a thief, it’s now a corrupt locust).

Recently, the chief minister had remarked that the locust was swarming in Rajasthan before assembly polls referring to sleuths of the ED which is being accused of acting at the behest of the Central government.