Rohingyas pose threat of demographic invasion: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Slamming the West Bengal and Jharkhand governments on the Rohingya infiltration issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the instances of Rohingyas entering eastern India have significantly increased, posing a serious threat of demographic invasion.

The Assam Chief Minister said that illegal immigration by Rohingyas is a big problem for the security of the country.

“The system of West Bengal to curb infiltration is weak. I request the Central government to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” Sarma told the media.

He said that recently, the Tripura Police have arrested a large number of Rohingyas. Last year, the Assam Police also busted a Rohingya infiltration network – a matter which was also investigated by the NIA.

Sarma said that the Centre should take up the issue of Rohingyas with the West Bengal government in an urgent manner.

“Demographic changes in several states in eastern and northern India are happening which would come as shocking news once a census is conducted. Due to the appeasement policies, we are not able to control it and Indian states are suffering… the entire country is suffering.

“The incumbent West Bengal government is very soft about infiltration despite demography changing in Bengal,” Sarma said, adding that in the 2024 and 2019 voter lists, the change of demography is very visible.

“Due to our constant steps and close monitoring, Assam is no longer a safe haven for illegal immigrants. However, West Bengal and Jharkhand are silent on the issue,” Sarma said.

Suggesting steps similar to those taken by Tripura against the infiltration, the Assam Chief Minister said that if the infiltration does not stop now, the entire country would face a demographic invasion.

“Rohingyas are continuously coming to India through the India-Bangladesh border and many states are already suffering from the demographic invasion.”

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent statement that the state would provide shelter to those coming from Bangladesh, the Assam Chief Minister said that the neighbouring country has not even endorsed such a statement.

Meanwhile, over the last two-and-a-half months, more than 155 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas have been apprehended by the Government Railway Police, Border Security Force and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various other places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.