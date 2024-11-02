Road accident snuffs out lives of six in Odisha

At least six persons were killed and five others critically injured when a pick-up van carrying them rammed into a stationary trailer truck from the rear near the Gaikanapali village under Hemgiri police station jurisdiction in Odisha’s Sundargarh district during the wee hours of Saturday.

The poor visibility due to dense fog might be one of the causes of the road mishap. Besides, the driver of the van might have possibly dozed off leading to the mishap.

A case has been registered in this connection.

The accident victims were returning home after performing a cultural show when the road accident occurred, police added.