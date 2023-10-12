RLD, Congress most likely to renew alliance for Rajasthan polls

The ruling Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are most likely to forge an alliance for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan as the latter’s sole MLA and Minister of State (MoS) in the Gehlot Cabinet Dr Subhash Garg is actively campaigning in his Bharatpur constituency.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress had given five seats to its alliance partners, the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), the RLD, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Out of the five, two went to the RLD (founded by Ajit Sinhg). Of the two seats, only Bharatpur seat was won by the RLD by a margin of 15,700 votes defeating the BJP candidate.

The RLD had lost the assembly polls in the Malpur constituency.

Advertisement

The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has been an unrecognized registered political party in India. It was nationally launched by Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar in May 2018. The party was formed after Yadav parted ways from Janata Dal over its alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

“RLD is seriously expecting an alliance with the Congress in this election too. RLD President Jayant Choudhary and Congress leaders in Delhi are working on the modalities,” Garg told The Statesman.

The Congress had lost three assembly polls in Bharatpur to the BJP in 2003, 2013, and 2018. Hence, there would be a better chance for the RLD to retain its seat. Garg, who is MoS for technical education in the Gehlot government with a few other independent portfolios, said.

“If I am voted from this seat, I will focus on developing the constituency as an medical and education hub, improve Bharatpur’s drainage system, and create job opportunities for the youth,” he assured.

Besides, he assured to work with the Congress on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and strive to get for it a national status from the Central government.

Congress Pradesh Committee President Govind Singh Dotasara could not be contacted for his comment as he is reportedly busy in Delhi.