RK Singh inaugurates POWERGRID Vishram Sadan

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh on Monday inaugurated POWERGRID Vishram Sadan in Vadodara through video conferencing (VC).

Ranjanben Bhatt, MP, Vadodara, Keyurbhai Rokadiya, MLA, Nileshbhai Rathod, Mayor, Vadodara, Nandaben Joshi, Deputy Mayor, Vadodara, Jeetubhai Sukhadia, Ex MLA, Dr. Vijaybhai Shah, president, BJP Vadodara, Alpeshbhai, Leader, VMC, K Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID, Dr Ranjan Aiyar, Superintendent, SSG Hospital and senior officials from POWERGRID & SSG Hospital were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the public, RK Singh appreciated the noble efforts of POWERGRID and said: “Poor people from far flung areas will be benefited from this POWERGRID Vishram Sadan.” He also talked about the strong power scenario in the country and the commendable efforts made by the Union Government to provide affordable power to the common man.

Built at a cost of about Rs 15 crore, this 6-storey Vishram Sadan has 235 beds. The 55 rooms of this Sadan are equipped with all necessary facilities and are capable of providing maximum possible comfort to the relatives of the patients.

POWERGRID as a responsible corporate citizen has built similar Vishram Sadans at AIIMS, New Delhi, IGIMS, Patna, DMCH Darbhanga, KGMU, Lucknow, for the benefit of the masses. Such Vishram Sadans are also being constructed by POWERGRID at Ranchi, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

POWERGRID has played an important role in the field of rural development, education, healthcare, skill development, environment, drinking water, water conservation and sanitation by contributing to economic and social development across the country with its CSR initiatives costing about Rs 1000 crore.