PM Modi to inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14 next year, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swami Ishwarcharandas and Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with other board of directors of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha invited PM Modi for the inauguration.

The prime minister graciously accepted their invitation and expressed enthusiastic support for the historic temple.

Swami Ishwarcharandas honoured the Prime Minister by adorning him with a garland and draping a saffron shawl over his shoulders, acknowledging his significant contributions to our nation and the world, the press release said.

The Prime Minister was specially commended for the remarkable renovation and development of pilgrimage sites across India, a feat unparalleled in recent centuries, the press statement added.

“The BAPS delegation prayed for the Prime Minister’s health and acknowledged his exceptional global achievements, notably strengthening relationships with the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. They also discussed the pride and inspiration Modi’s leadership has instilled in Indians worldwide,” the BAPS release read.

Recalling his personal and immortal memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and his glorious centenary celebrations, the Prime Minister expressed prayers for Mahant Swami Maharaj’s health.

PM also appreciated the efforts of key individuals, volunteers and supporters, involved in the BAPS Hindu Mandir project in Abu Dhabi.