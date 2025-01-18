RJD to hold national convention in Patna on July 5

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will hold its national convention in Patna on July 5, which will also mark the party’s Foundation Day, Tejashwi Yadav told the media after the party’s National Executive Meeting in Patna on Saturday.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly also expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government after the assembly elections, expected to be held in October-November.

He said that the party is led by youth and armed with a new vision to build a new Bihar and has a blue-print to transform it into a developed state.

Earlier, party leaders attending the National Executive Meeting expressed full confidence in Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership and nominated him as the Mahagathbandhan’s CM face.

National President Lalu Prasad praised Tejashwi Yadav’s efforts for the party, who is on a state-wide tour to establish contact with party workers on the ground level, and taking forward the principles of socialism, secularism and social justice on which RJD was formed.

Addressing the meet, Tejashwi Yadav asked party office-bearers to run an intensive membership campaign. He asked the party leaders to ensure that booth committees are formed at every booth to at least two active members are made at every booth.

Apart from all the members of the National Executive including the presidents of twenty-five state units, senior party leaders were present in the meeting as special invitees.

The meeting was addressed by the party presidents of other states including Kerala, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders discussed the current political, economic and social situation of the country. A resolution was passed to oppose the communal and anti-social justice forces and to keep the party’s legacy intact.

The leaders were urged to highlight the party’s achievements made during Tejashwi Yadav’s seventeen months tenure as Deputy Chief Minister.

They were also told to popularise the RJD’s resolutions of Mahila Maan Yojana, increase in social security pension, giving 200 units of free electricity to the people after coming to power.

Since assembly elections are expected to be held in October-November, the party decided to hold its organisational elections for the session 2025-2028 in April.