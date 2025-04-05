RJD will not implement new Waqf law if it comes to power in Bihar, says Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav announced in Patna on Saturday that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has challenged the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court.

He also promised that the new law will not be implemented in Bihar if the RJD forms government in the state after the assembly elections of 2025.

The RJD leader said that his party put forward its views strongly in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and strongly opposed and voted against it. Now it will fight for the cause from streets to the House.

He said, “The Waqf Amendment Bill is unconstitutional and it violates Article 26 of the Constitution. The BJP and RSS have been constantly violating the Constitution and trying to divide the people of the country. The RJD has approached the Supreme Court against this bill. Simultaneously, our fight will continue from streets to the House.”

He said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not said a single word on the Waqf Amendment Bill. His silence on important issues gives an impression about how the government is being run in Bihar.

Taking a jibe at the JD(U)’s press conference organised in Patna on Saturday to highlight the party’s stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill, he said, “It seems that all those who attended the press conference were forced to sit there. Everyone had a sad face. They were not able to face the truth.”

Rejecting the JD(U)’s charge that the RJD did not give any suggestion to the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Tejashwi said that his party had raised its concerns on 18 points before JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and an email was also sent.