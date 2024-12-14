Rijiju hits out at Cong for attacking, changing Constitution

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today strongly hit out at the Congress, charging it with “attacking the Constitution and altering its very essence.”

Participating in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, he said: “You have attacked the Constitution, you have changed the preamble to the Constitution. You have changed the very soul of the Constitution. Then how can you blame others?”

Slamming the Opposition for alleging that minorities are not safe in the country, he said that if oppression against minorities or any problems arise, minorities come to seek protection in India.

“You know the condition of Pakistan. What happens in Bangladesh. You people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan,” he said.

To buttress his point, Rijiju said: “If there is oppression against minorities or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country?”

In fact, he said, successive governments have worked for the welfare of minorities. “The Congress has also done that. I am not undermining its role,” he added.

The Minister, who was the first speaker on the second day of the debate, questioned the Congress on why it had not given Bharat Ratna to Dr BR Ambedkar despite repeated mentions by its leaders.

Mincing no words, he said: “You always mention Baba Saheb. You didn’t give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb. After 1956, PM Nehru Ji was given the Bharat Ratna, and Indira Gandhi gave the Bharat Ratna to herself. Vishwanath Ji (VP Singh), when he defeated the Congress, then with the support of BJP, formed a government, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar was given the Bharat Ratna. You tell us the reason why Baba Saheb Ambedkar wasn’t given Bharat Ratna during your party’s governance,” he asked.

The Lok Sabha, on December 13, initiated a two-day debate on the Constitution to commemorate the beginning of the 75th year of its adoption.

On Friday, the debate on the Constitution witnessed fiery speeches from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the House.

The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both the Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The session is scheduled to continue till December 20.