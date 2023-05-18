Rijiju, his deputy Baghel move out of Law Ministry, Meghwal new law minister

In a setback for him, Kiren Rijiju was on Thursday removed as the country’s Law Minister and given the charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal was given the independent charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hours later, Rijiju’s deputy S P Singh Baghel was also moved out of the Law Ministry to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as Minister of State.

Extended best wishes to my colleague Shri @arjunrammeghwal ji on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law & Justice https://t.co/2ZYrhGclya pic.twitter.com/txIsa0BfAs — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 18, 2023

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences was being assigned to Rijiju while Meghwal was being given the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios.

Rijiju, it is believed, has been shifted from the Law and Justice Ministry because of his frequent run-ins with the judiciary. He has also made some controversial comments in recent months about the judiciary which have not gone down well with the leadership.

Meghwal’s appointment has come at a time when the Central government and the Supreme Court have often not been on the same page on the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

In a tweet after the Rashtrapati Bhavan announcement, Rijiju said; ”it has been been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law & Justice under the guidance of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank honble Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, all Judges of Supreme Court, Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts, Lower Judiciary & entire Law officers for the huge support in ensuring delivering ease of Justice and providing legal services for our citizens. I look forward to fulfilling the vision of Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji in the Earth Sciences Ministry with the same zeal and vigour I have imbibed as a humble karyakarta of @BJP4India.”

He also visited Meghwal and congratulated the latter on getting new responsibility as Minister of State (Independent charge) of Law & Justice.