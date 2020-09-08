Actress Rhea Chakraborty levelled another allegation on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters of abetment to suicide on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Rhea named two of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and others.

The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, Mumbai Police said.

This comes a day after Rhea’s complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh over a “bogus medical prescription”.

The actress had alleged that prescription was to enable the actor to access anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically.

READ: Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister over ‘bogus medical prescription’

“Rhea Chakraborty has set the criminal law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra police station. The cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs may have lead to SSR’s suicide on June 14, 2020. His sisters need to be answerable to the investigators and God,” said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, reported NDTV.

According to the complaint, Rhea alleged that the forged prescription depicted Sushant Singh Rajput as being at a Delhi Out Patient Department when in fact he was in Mumbai.

“Sushant Singh Rajput died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances,” she said.

“It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription,” she said in the complaint.

As per the reports, from the chat retrieved, it appears that Priyanka Singh asked Sushant Singh Rajput to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep for whenever there is anxiety attack.

Rhea said that a prescription that she texted her brother appeared forged and fabricated and the drugs cannot be prescribed electronically.

Rhea Chakraborty is being enquired by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-related offences.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday on various sections of anti-drugs law.