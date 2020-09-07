In a sensational development in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty on Monday filed a police complaint against late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh over a “bogus medical prescription”.

The actress alleged that prescription was to enable the actor to access anxiety medication that cannot be prescribed electronically.

Apart from Priyanka, Rhea has also named Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

“Sushant died merely five days after obtaining the prescription in which he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances,” Rhea said in her complaint.

“It is imperative that the actions of Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others be investigated and that it be determined as to how they came to provide the deceased with such a bogus and unlawful prescription,” she added.

As per the reports, the complaint is based on the WhatsApp texts between the actor and his sister from June 8.

In her complaint, Rhea contended that she tried to dissuade him from taking medication not prescribed by his doctors, but Sushant Singh Rajput “insisted” on only taking medicines “his sister was prescribing him”.

“The deceased then proceeded to ask me to leave the house as his other sister Meethu Singh was coming to live with him and would take care of him. It was thus that I came to leave our residence and this was also the last time I saw the deceased alive,” she added.

As per the reports, from the chat retrieved, it appears that Priyanka Singh asked Sushant Singh Rajput to take Librium for a week, Nexito every day and Lonazep for whenever there is anxiety attack.

Rhea said that a prescription that she texted her brother appeared forged and fabricated and the drugs cannot be prescribed electronically.

Rhea CHakraborty is being enquired by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-related offences.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday on various sections of anti-drugs law.